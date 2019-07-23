Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stranraer0Livingston0

Stranraer v Livingston

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 14Elliott
  • 6McManus
  • 23Thomson
  • 7Hilton
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess

Livingston

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Devlin
  • 4Lithgow
  • 21McMillan
  • 5Lamie
  • 7Jacobs
  • 6Bartley
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 10Sibbald
  • 15Pepe
  • 16Crawford
  • 18Miller
  • 19Erskine
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 30Sarkic
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Hand ball by Aymen Souda (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aymen Souda (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Stranraer) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

