Stranraer v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 22Hamill
- 5Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 14Elliott
- 6McManus
- 23Thomson
- 7Hilton
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 17Smith
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
Livingston
- 1Stewart
- 2Devlin
- 4Lithgow
- 21McMillan
- 5Lamie
- 7Jacobs
- 6Bartley
- 11Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 20Souda
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 15Pepe
- 16Crawford
- 18Miller
- 19Erskine
- 22Tiffoney
- 30Sarkic
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Hand ball by Aymen Souda (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aymen Souda (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Stranraer) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.