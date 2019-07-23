Scottish League Cup - Group G
Berwick0Falkirk1

Berwick Rangers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 7Lumsden
  • 4Cook
  • 5Waugh
  • 3Gray
  • 8Wright
  • 21Forster
  • 6Barr
  • 11Windram
  • 9Healy
  • 10Rose

Substitutes

  • 12Jack
  • 13Purves
  • 15Chalmers
  • 20Kidd

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 15Toshney
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 17Leitch
  • 8McShane
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 10Johnstone

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 12Tidser
  • 21Telfer
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Denny Johnstone (Falkirk).

Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Falkirk 1. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.

Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lewis Toshney (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Waugh.

Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers).

Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Lumsden (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

