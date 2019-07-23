Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Berwick Rangers v Falkirk
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 7Lumsden
- 4Cook
- 5Waugh
- 3Gray
- 8Wright
- 21Forster
- 6Barr
- 11Windram
- 9Healy
- 10Rose
Substitutes
- 12Jack
- 13Purves
- 15Chalmers
- 20Kidd
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 15Toshney
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 17Leitch
- 8McShane
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 10Johnstone
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 12Tidser
- 21Telfer
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Denny Johnstone (Falkirk).
Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Falkirk 1. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Toshney (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Waugh.
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers).
Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Lumsden (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.