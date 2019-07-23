Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Hibernian v Arbroath
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 17James
- 18Jackson
- 4Hanlon
- 43Mackie
- 6Vela
- 10Boyle
- 14MallanBooked at 18mins
- 23Allan
- 11Newell
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 7Horgan
- 9Doidge
- 24McGregor
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 17Wilson
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 32Murphy
Substitutes
- 4Little
- 10Swankie
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 16Stewart
- 21Gaston
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Michael McKenna.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Delay in match because of an injury Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Booking
Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.