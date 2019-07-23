Scottish League Cup - Group C
Hibernian1Arbroath0

Hibernian v Arbroath

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 43Mackie
  • 6Vela
  • 10Boyle
  • 14MallanBooked at 18mins
  • 23Allan
  • 11Newell
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7Horgan
  • 9Doidge
  • 24McGregor
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 17Wilson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 32Murphy

Substitutes

  • 4Little
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 16Stewart
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Michael McKenna.

Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Delay in match because of an injury Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Booking

Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
