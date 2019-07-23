Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Henry
- 2Robertson
- 5Graham
- 4Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 8Flannigan
- 10Stirling
- 9Buchanan
- 11O'Hara
Substitutes
- 12Trouten
- 14Brown
- 15O'Donnel
- 16Aloulou
- 17Mitchell
- 18Murray
- 21Wilson
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McLean
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 3Lowdon
- 6Thomson
- 8Docherty
- 7Jardine
- 10Wilson
- 11Willis
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Truesdale
- 15Nicoll
- 16Scott
- 17Currie
- 18Wright
- 19Mackin
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Willis (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Willis (Stirling Albion).
Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.