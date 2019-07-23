Scottish League Cup - Group C
Alloa0Stirling0

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Henry
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 4Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 8Flannigan
  • 10Stirling
  • 9Buchanan
  • 11O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 12Trouten
  • 14Brown
  • 15O'Donnel
  • 16Aloulou
  • 17Mitchell
  • 18Murray
  • 21Wilson

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McLean
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Lowdon
  • 6Thomson
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Jardine
  • 10Wilson
  • 11Willis
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Truesdale
  • 15Nicoll
  • 16Scott
  • 17Currie
  • 18Wright
  • 19Mackin
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Willis (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Willis (Stirling Albion).

Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

