Dumbarton v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 12Pettigrew
- 22McGeever
- 6Carswell
- 5Neill
- 2Crawford
- 14McKee
- 8Hutton
- 16Zata
- 3Quitongo
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4Langan
- 11Scullion
- 17Layne
- 23McMillan
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 5Hartley
- 2Tait
- 15Maguire
- 6Campbell
- 19Polworth
- 16Ilic
- 17Scott
- 14Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 8Sloth
- 9Long
- 11Seedorf
- 21Livingstone
- 22Donnelly
- 25Semple
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Joe McKee.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
(Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
James Scott (Motherwell) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt blocked. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.