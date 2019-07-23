Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton0Motherwell0

Dumbarton v Motherwell

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 12Pettigrew
  • 22McGeever
  • 6Carswell
  • 5Neill
  • 2Crawford
  • 14McKee
  • 8Hutton
  • 16Zata
  • 3Quitongo
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 4Langan
  • 11Scullion
  • 17Layne
  • 23McMillan

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5Hartley
  • 2Tait
  • 15Maguire
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 16Ilic
  • 17Scott
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 8Sloth
  • 9Long
  • 11Seedorf
  • 21Livingstone
  • 22Donnelly
  • 25Semple
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Matifadza Zata.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.

Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Joe McKee.

Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).

Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

(Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).

Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

James Scott (Motherwell) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

