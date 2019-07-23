Scottish League Cup - Group E
Annan Athletic0Morton1

Annan Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Avci
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Bradley
  • 11Joseph
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 9Muir
  • 10Wilkie

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 14McLear
  • 15Currie
  • 16Emerson
  • 17Barr
  • 18Emerson
  • 20Nade

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Grant
  • 8McAlister
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 11McHugh
  • 21Sutton
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 14Salkeld
  • 15Dykes
  • 23Hynes
  • 25McGrattan
  • 40Wylie
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by John Sutton (Morton).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Lyle Avci.

Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay in match because of an injury Nicky Cadden (Morton).

Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by John Sutton (Morton).

Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Morton 1. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Foul by John Sutton (Morton).

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Peter Grant (Morton).

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

