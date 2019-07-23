Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Annan Athletic v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Avci
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 4Bradley
- 11Joseph
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 9Muir
- 10Wilkie
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 14McLear
- 15Currie
- 16Emerson
- 17Barr
- 18Emerson
- 20Nade
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 2Tumilty
- 5Grant
- 8McAlister
- 16Strapp
- 6Jacobs
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 11McHugh
- 21Sutton
- 19Cadden
Substitutes
- 7Millar
- 9Muirhead
- 14Salkeld
- 15Dykes
- 23Hynes
- 25McGrattan
- 40Wylie
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by John Sutton (Morton).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Lyle Avci.
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match because of an injury Nicky Cadden (Morton).
Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by John Sutton (Morton).
Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Morton 1. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by John Sutton (Morton).
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Peter Grant (Morton).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.