Dundee United v East Fife
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 6Reynolds
- 3Sporle
- 7McMullan
- 12Stanton
- 18Butcher
- 34Banks
- 24Shankland
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 13Mehmet
- 17Robson
- 20Chalmers
- 23Harkes
- 25King
- 27Appere
- 40Mochrie
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 11Agnew
- 16Davidson
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 3Higgins
- 7Denholm
- 10Davidson
- 12Hunter
- 17Duggan
- 18Laird
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Foul by Scott Banks (Dundee United).
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.