Fabian Delph: Man City midfielder joins Everton on three-year deal

Everton have signed midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who had one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, joins for a fee worth up to £10m.

The midfielder has linked up with Marco Silva's squad on their training camp in Switzerland.

The former Aston Villa player, who has made 20 appearances for England, was part of the squad at the World Cup and the recent Uefa Nations League Finals.

Delph played 22 times in City's Premier League-winning season of 2017/18, but his chances of regular football under Pep Guardiola have decreased with the arrival of £60m club record signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

"The club that I've been at has had success, especially in the last two seasons, but over the last four years we managed to win trophies," he told Everton's website.

"I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton was too good of an opportunity to turn down."

