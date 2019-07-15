Antonee Robinson: Left-back leaves Everton for Wigan Athletic

From the section

Antonee Robinson has been capped seven times by the United States

Left-back Antonee Robinson has left Everton to re-sign for Championship club Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old United States defender returns to Wigan, where he spent last season on loan, for an undisclosed fee.

Robinson featured 26 times for the Latics last term despite missing four months with an ankle problem.

He joined Everton as an 11-year-old, but failed to go on to make a first-team appearance for the club.

