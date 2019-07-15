David de Gea: Talks continue to secure the goalkeeper's long-term future at Man Utd

United are touring Australia and Asia on their pre-season tour

Manchester United are increasingly confident that goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new contract when they return from the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

De Gea, 28, is about to enter the final year of his deal and will be free to talk to clubs abroad from January.

However, talks resumed earlier this month and officials to believe De Gea will commit to United long term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has secured two new signings so far this summer.

Winger Daniel James joined from Swansea for £15m in June.

That was followed by the arrival of right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka in a £50m deal from Crystal Palace.

Retaining one of the world's most highly-rated goalkeepers would be a major coup for Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has been unable to execute the ruthless squad rebuilding he would like this summer.

Question marks remain over the future of record signing Paul Pogba, while sources suggest striker Romelu Lukaku has appeared an increasingly isolated figure on the club's nine-day stay in Perth.

As yet, though, there has still been no formal bid from Inter Milan, who have been linked with the Belgian throughout the summer.

It is understood United are still no closer to signing Leicester defender Harry Maguire, with the clubs still apart in their valuation of the England centre-half.