Under-19 Euros: Scotland ready to relish host role, says Pauline Hamill

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr joined Under-19 boss Pauline Hamill at training

Scotland hosting the European Under-19 Championships brings an "opportunity" and not pressure, insists head coach Pauline Hamill.

The Scots open their campaign against France on Tuesday in Paisley before facing Netherlands and Norway.

And on the back of the attention garnered by Shelley Kerr's senior side, Hamill is keen to capitalise on the tournament taking place on home soil.

"We're really excited, we can't wait now," she said.

"To have another tournament so quick after the World Cup is really fantastic, and to host such a prestigious tournament in our country is something we're really proud of. We just want to make sure that we do all we can to inspire the next generation of players."

"We get our nation, our coaches, our players to see this level, I think that's only an opportunity. I don't see it as pressure."

The young Scots face a tricky group if they want to progress to the knockout stages, with a French team littered with experience up first.

Hamill knows her team face a stern test, having lost 5-0 to France in October last year, but said: "When I look at the start of 2019 we've really developed a lot. We've improved, and we now want the players to showcase that at this stage.

"We've been focussing very much on what we can control, and try and get the best performances we can. Of course we want the score lines to be better, and that's in many ways how you gauge improvement. But there are so many ways to gauge it.

"We want to go out there and show our best, and give the fans something they want to see, and give all the young kids that come to watch something to aspire to."