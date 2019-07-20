Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 4McKenna
  • 13Gogic
  • 24Easton
  • 2McGowan
  • 10Alston
  • 15Hughes
  • 14Cunningham
  • 3McMann
  • 99Ogboe
  • 28Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Fjortoft
  • 8Davies
  • 9Oakley
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 21Want
  • 22Gourlay
  • 33Mimnaugh

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 2Williamson
  • 16Palmer
  • 8Bannigan
  • 15Robson
  • 14Gordon
  • 9Miller
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Jones
  • 18Mansell
  • 20Wilson
  • 23De Vita
  • 32Golasso
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
John Beaton

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201127-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee21103035
2Peterhead21102115
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Morton21016513
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21103124
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22009276
2St Mirren21013303
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride100101-10
5Edinburgh City100101-10
