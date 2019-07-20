Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 4McKenna
- 13Gogic
- 24Easton
- 2McGowan
- 10Alston
- 15Hughes
- 14Cunningham
- 3McMann
- 99Ogboe
- 28Smith
Substitutes
- 5Fjortoft
- 8Davies
- 9Oakley
- 18MacKinnon
- 21Want
- 22Gourlay
- 33Mimnaugh
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 2Williamson
- 16Palmer
- 8Bannigan
- 15Robson
- 14Gordon
- 9Miller
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Jones
- 18Mansell
- 20Wilson
- 23De Vita
- 32Golasso
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- John Beaton