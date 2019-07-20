Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Dumbarton v Queen of the South

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201127-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee21103035
2Peterhead21102115
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Morton21016513
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21103124
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22009276
2St Mirren21013303
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride100101-10
5Edinburgh City100101-10
