Dundee United v Cowdenbeath
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|Dundee Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Forfar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Montrose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Brechin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Peterhead
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cove Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|5
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|2
|Motherwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Dumbarton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|4
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|5
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Queen's Park
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|4
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Clyde
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Ayr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|3
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Berwick
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|2
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Albion
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|4
|East Kilbride
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Edinburgh City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0