Scottish League Cup - Group F
Clyde0Hamilton0

Clyde v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 7Duffie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 6Grant
  • 10Johnston
  • 8Wallace
  • 9Syvertsen
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McStay
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Goodwillie
  • 16Fitzpatrick
  • 17Lyon
  • 21McGee

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 4McKenna
  • 13Gogic
  • 24Easton
  • 2McGowan
  • 10Alston
  • 28Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 3McMann
  • 11Miller
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 5Fjortoft
  • 9Oakley
  • 14Cunningham
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 22Gourlay
  • 29Breen
  • 33Mimnaugh
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt saved. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott McMann.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th July 2019

  • StirlingStirling Albion0ArbroathArbroath1
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers0DundeeDundee0
  • ClydeClyde0HamiltonHamilton Academical0
  • DunfermlineDunfermline1AlbionAlbion Rovers0
  • St MirrenSt Mirren0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201112-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton20200002
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Clyde10100001
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004226
2Albion21011103
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

