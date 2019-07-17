Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clyde v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 7Duffie
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 2Cuddihy
- 6Grant
- 10Johnston
- 8Wallace
- 9Syvertsen
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 12McStay
- 14Lamont
- 15Goodwillie
- 16Fitzpatrick
- 17Lyon
- 21McGee
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 4McKenna
- 13Gogic
- 24Easton
- 2McGowan
- 10Alston
- 28Smith
- 15Hughes
- 3McMann
- 11Miller
- 99Ogboe
Substitutes
- 5Fjortoft
- 9Oakley
- 14Cunningham
- 18MacKinnon
- 22Gourlay
- 29Breen
- 33Mimnaugh
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Live Text
Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.