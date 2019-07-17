Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren0Edinburgh City0

St Mirren v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 24MacPherson
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 2McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 10Andreu
  • 20Cooke

Substitutes

  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Mullen
  • 25Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 38Breadner
  • 44Walker
  • 48Glover

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 2Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 11Sinclair
  • 8Walker
  • 14Crane
  • 19Shepherd
  • 33Harris

Substitutes

  • 4Kennedy
  • 7Smith
  • 10Handling
  • 15Shaw
  • 20Watson
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Lumsden
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201112-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton20200002
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Clyde10100001
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004226
2Albion21011103
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

