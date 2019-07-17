Scottish League Cup - Group H
Dunfermline5Albion0

Dunfermline Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Ashcroft
  • 5Morrison
  • 3Martin
  • 7Dow
  • 6Paton
  • 8Beadling
  • 11McCann
  • 9Nisbet
  • 10Turner

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14Edwards
  • 15Ryan
  • 16Allan
  • 17Coley
  • 18McGill
  • 20Gill

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Paterson
  • 11Phillips
  • 9East
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Fagan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Greene
  • 19Moran
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Albion Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Comrie following a set piece situation.

Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Albion Rovers 0. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Dow.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Martin.

Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dow.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004136
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21101014
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22008266
2Albion210115-43
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

