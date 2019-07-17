First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 2.
Stirling Albion v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 6Truesdale
- 5Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 3Lowdon
- 7Jardine
- 10Wilson
- 8Docherty
- 4Thomson
- 9Mackin
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 12McGregor
- 14McLean
- 15Murray
- 16Heaver
- 17Currie
- 18Campbell
- 19Peters
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 2ThomsonSubstituted forMurphyat 37'minutes
- 17Wilson
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 16Stewart
- 32Murphy
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
James Murphy (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. James Murphy replaces Jason Thomson because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 2. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Colin Hamilton with a cross.
Attempt saved. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 1. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Doris.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.