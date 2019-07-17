Scottish League Cup - Group C
Stirling0Arbroath2

Stirling Albion v Arbroath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 6Truesdale
  • 5Banner
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Jardine
  • 10Wilson
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Thomson
  • 9Mackin
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 12McGregor
  • 14McLean
  • 15Murray
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Currie
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Peters

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 2ThomsonSubstituted forMurphyat 37'minutes
  • 17Wilson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 16Stewart
  • 32Murphy
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 2.

Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).

Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

James Murphy (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. James Murphy replaces Jason Thomson because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 2. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Colin Hamilton with a cross.

Attempt saved. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Arbroath 1. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Doris.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004136
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21101014
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22008266
2Albion210115-43
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

