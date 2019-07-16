Scottish League Cup - Group D
Peterhead0Inverness CT0
Peterhead win 11-10 on penalties

Peterhead v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8BrownSubstituted forLeitchat 88'minutes
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 14FraserSubstituted forMcAllisterat 64'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forArmourat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9McAllister
  • 10Leitch
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 27Henderson
  • 99Lyle

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKaySubstituted forVincentat 45'minutes
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 20CurrySubstituted forMacGregorat 79'minutes
  • 24TraffordBooked at 90mins
  • 8Carson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7KeatingsSubstituted forTodorovat 67'minutes
  • 9White
  • 11Walsh

Substitutes

  • 14Vincent
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 27Machado
  • 28MacGregor
  • 32Nicolson
  • 35Brown
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
606

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10). Greg Fleming (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Mark Ridgers (Inverness CT) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Mark Ridgers should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(10), Inverness CT 0(10). Simon Ferry (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(9), Inverness CT 0(10). Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(9), Inverness CT 0(9). Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(8), Inverness CT 0(9). Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(8), Inverness CT 0(8). Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(7), Inverness CT 0(8). Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(7), Inverness CT 0(7). Jason Brown (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(6), Inverness CT 0(7). James Vincent (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(6), Inverness CT 0(6). Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(5), Inverness CT 0(6). David Carson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(5), Inverness CT 0(5). Ben Armour (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(4), Inverness CT 0(5). Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(4), Inverness CT 0(4). Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(3), Inverness CT 0(4). Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(3), Inverness CT 0(3). Jack Leitch (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(2), Inverness CT 0(3). Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(2), Inverness CT 0(2). William Gibson (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(1), Inverness CT 0(2). Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0(1), Inverness CT 0(1). Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0(1). Jordan White (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jack Leitch replaces Scott Brown because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you