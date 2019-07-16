Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Queen's Park v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5JamiesonBooked at 26mins
- 6MageeBooked at 85mins
- 4Little
- 2Grant
- 7McGrory
- 8BlockBooked at 86mins
- 3Clark
- 11PurdueSubstituted forAgyemanat 69'minutes
- 9MooreSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 52'minutes
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Kouider-Aissa
- 14Agyeman
- 15Mortimer
- 16Main
- 17Martin
- 20McDougall
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 43Saunders
- 4O'WareBooked at 13mins
- 6McGinty
- 2Williamson
- 14GordonSubstituted forPenriceat 79'minutes
- 16Palmer
- 8BanniganBooked at 44mins
- 15Robson
- 7CardleSubstituted forMansellat 63'minutes
- 9MillerBooked at 80minsSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Penrice
- 10Jones
- 18Mansell
- 20Wilson
- 22Fox
- 32Golasso
- 36Renfrew
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 944
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Hand ball by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Tommy Block (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lewis Magee (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Magee (Queen's Park).
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Alexander Jones replaces Kenny Miller.
Booking
Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).
Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Penrice replaces Shea Gordon.
Attempt blocked. James Grant (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match because of an injury James Grant (Queen's Park).
Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Jack Purdue.
Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Magee (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lewis Mansell replaces Joe Cardle.
Attempt saved. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay in match because of an injury Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin McGrory with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Creag Little.