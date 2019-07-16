Scottish League Cup - Group B
Montrose1St Johnstone0

Montrose v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 11Milne
  • 6Masson
  • 22CreggBooked at 40mins
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 71'minutes
  • 9RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 57'minutes
  • 10McLeanSubstituted forSkellyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Lyons
  • 21Lennox
  • 24Skelly

St Johnstone

  • 12Parish
  • 19Foster
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Tanser
  • 4CallachanSubstituted forMcMillanat 75'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 18McCann
  • 11SwansonSubstituted forMcCleanat 68'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 22Hendry
  • 17O'Halloran

Substitutes

  • 1Clark
  • 6Anderson
  • 16McMillan
  • 20McClean
  • 26Craig
  • 38Ballantyne
  • 50Northcott
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
866

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone).

Attempt blocked. Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. David McMillan replaces Ross Callachan.

Booking

Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Blair Lyons.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Josh Skelly replaces Russell McLean.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Daniel Swanson.

Delay in match because of an injury Russell McLean (Montrose).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Swanson (St. Johnstone).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jason Kerr.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Blair Lyons replaces Martin Rennie.

Attempt missed. Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

