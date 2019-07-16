Scottish League Cup - Group B
Brechin0Ross County4

Brechin City v Ross County

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1O'Neil
  • 8McIntosh
  • 6Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7HamiltonSubstituted forReidat 62'minutes
  • 2BrownSubstituted forInglisat 61'minutes
  • 10McCord
  • 4WattSubstituted forDuncansonat 72'minutes
  • 11Knox
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Reid
  • 14Duncanson
  • 15Inglis
  • 21McMinn

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2FraserSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
  • 5Morris
  • 12Grivosti
  • 23Chalmers
  • 14MullinSubstituted forSpittalat 62'minutes
  • 11Vigurs
  • 24Paton
  • 22Power
  • 27StewartSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 4Fontaine
  • 8Lindsay
  • 15Watson
  • 19Graham
  • 20Spittal
  • 41Dixon-Hodge
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
272

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 0, Ross County 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Ross County 4.

Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Marcus Fraser.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Ross County 4. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Lee Duncanson replaces Luke Watt.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Reekie.

Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Paul McManus (Brechin City).

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Reekie.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jamie Reid replaces Olly Hamilton.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Blair Spittal replaces Josh Mullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Brian Graham replaces Ross Stewart.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Kieran Inglis replaces Ross Brown.

Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Grivosti (Ross County).

Attempt saved. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.

Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Knox (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Find a club, activity or sport near you