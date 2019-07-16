Match ends, Brechin City 0, Ross County 4.
Brechin City v Ross County
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1O'Neil
- 8McIntosh
- 6Reekie
- 5Hill
- 3McLaughlin
- 7HamiltonSubstituted forReidat 62'minutes
- 2BrownSubstituted forInglisat 61'minutes
- 10McCord
- 4WattSubstituted forDuncansonat 72'minutes
- 11Knox
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Reid
- 14Duncanson
- 15Inglis
- 21McMinn
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 2FraserSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
- 5Morris
- 12Grivosti
- 23Chalmers
- 14MullinSubstituted forSpittalat 62'minutes
- 11Vigurs
- 24Paton
- 22Power
- 27StewartSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 4Fontaine
- 8Lindsay
- 15Watson
- 19Graham
- 20Spittal
- 41Dixon-Hodge
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 272
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Ross County 4.
Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Marcus Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Ross County 4. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Lee Duncanson replaces Luke Watt.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Reekie.
Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Reekie.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jamie Reid replaces Olly Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Blair Spittal replaces Josh Mullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Brian Graham replaces Ross Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kieran Inglis replaces Ross Brown.
Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Grivosti (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Knox (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).