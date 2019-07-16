Scottish League Cup - Group G
Livingston2Ayr1

Livingston v Ayr United

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Devlin
  • 4Lithgow
  • 15Pepe
  • 5Lamie
  • 16Crawford
  • 6BartleySubstituted forJacobsat 72'minutes
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forErskineat 79'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 20SoudaSubstituted forTiffoneyat 65'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 7Jacobs
  • 18Miller
  • 19Erskine
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 23De Vita
  • 30Sarkic

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 5Roscoe-ByrneSubstituted forMuirheadat 45'minutes
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 30Kelly
  • 23Docherty
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 8DoolanSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Muirhead
  • 4Kerr
  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 17Ross
  • 19Hare-Reid
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
1,097

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 1.

Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Ayr United 1. Ricki Lamie (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney.

Chris Erskine (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Chris Erskine replaces Steven Lawless.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cécé Pepe.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Marvin Bartley.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Scott Tiffoney replaces Aymen Souda.

Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ross Stewart.

Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt saved. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Ayr United 1. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Kris Doolan.

Second Half

Second Half begins Livingston 1, Ayr United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Aaron Muirhead replaces Sam Roscoe-Byrne.

Half Time

First Half ends, Livingston 1, Ayr United 0.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

Kris Doolan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Sam Roscoe-Byrne.

Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Cécé Pepe (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Ayr United).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

