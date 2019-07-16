Scottish League Cup - Group G
Falkirk1Stranraer0

Falkirk v Stranraer

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forMacLeanat 67'minutesSubstituted forMcShaneat 82'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 6Gomis
  • 21Telfer
  • 10JohnstoneSubstituted forSammonat 60'minutes
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 8McShane
  • 11MacLean
  • 15Toshney
  • 18Sammon

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 4CumminsBooked at 52mins
  • 5Hamilton
  • 22HamillBooked at 77mins
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 57mins
  • 23Thomson
  • 6McManus
  • 17SmithSubstituted forElliottat 64'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 12PignatielloSubstituted forHiltonat 75'minutes
  • 9StewartSubstituted forDanganaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hilton
  • 11Smith
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
1,838

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 1, Stranraer 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Stranraer 0.

Michael Tidser (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

David Dangana (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Ian McShane replaces Ross MacLean because of an injury.

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross MacLean (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Carlo Pignatiello.

Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Ross MacLean replaces Aidan Connolly.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. David Dangana replaces Mark Stewart.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Max Currie.

Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces David Smith.

Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Conor Sammon replaces Denny Johnstone.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

