Scottish League Cup - Group A
Cowdenbeath0Hearts2

Cowdenbeath v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 3Pyper
  • 4Todd
  • 5BarrBooked at 35mins
  • 2Mullen
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10ThomasSubstituted forHerdat 84'minutes
  • 9TaylorBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAllanat 80'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 11RentonBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Herd
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Allan
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Sheerin
  • 20Pollock

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 2Smith
  • 6Berra
  • 26Halkett
  • 31BurnsBooked at 30mins
  • 21McDonald
  • 8Clare
  • 7Bozanic
  • 29ZanattaSubstituted forWalkerat 85'minutes
  • 18MacLeanSubstituted forKeenaat 76'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forIkpeazuat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Walker
  • 11Mulraney
  • 13Doyle
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 28Dikamona
  • 35Keena
  • 51Hickey
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
2,311

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home2
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian).

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Kevin Dabrowski (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jamie Walker replaces Dario Zanatta.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Mikey Herd replaces Archie Thomas.

Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Kevin Dabrowski (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Allan replaces Graham Taylor.

Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Keena replaces Steven MacLean.

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Miller.

Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you