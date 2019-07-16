Scottish League Cup - Group A
Stenhousemuir1Dundee Utd2

Stenhousemuir v Dundee United

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 17Marley
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 19Munro
  • 4McKernon
  • 3McIlduff
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 8Halleran
  • 15Munro
  • 11CookSubstituted forDaramolaat 84'minutes
  • 9McGuiganSubstituted forAndersonat 67'minutes
  • 18ScullionSubstituted forLukeat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 14Watters
  • 16Luke
  • 20Anderson
  • 21Daramola

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 5Connolly
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forStantonat 53'minutes
  • 17Robson
  • 6Reynolds
  • 18ButcherSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
  • 27Appere
  • 20Chalmers
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 10Clark
  • 11Smith
  • 12Stanton
  • 13Mehmet
  • 25King
  • 34Banks
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,156

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam King (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Brandon Luke replaces Liam Scullion.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Tiwi Daramola replaces Alan Cook.

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas Halleran.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott McLaughlin.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Cameron Smith replaces Paul McMullan.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Anderson replaces Mark McGuigan.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Adam King replaces Calum Butcher.

Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Attempt blocked. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Dundee United 2. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Samuel Stanton replaces Ian Harkes.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Dundee United 1. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Munro.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

