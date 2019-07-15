George Boyd: Peterborough United re-sign fans favourite after Sheffield Wednesday exit

George Boyd has played 523 games in his career so far and was a fans favourite at Posh

Peterborough have re-signed midfielder George Boyd on a two-year deal following his release by Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 33-year-old scored 74 goals in 291 games for Posh in a seven-year spell after moving from Stevenage in 2007.

He went on to represent Nottingham Forest, Hull, Burnley and Wednesday, playing 50 games for the Owls.

"He will be back here to play in the middle of the park," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"I did say to George many years ago that I felt he would end up playing in central midfield because he has the ability to do so.

"It is a fantastic signing for the football club."

