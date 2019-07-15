Callum McFadzean: Plymouth Argyle sign former Bury defender

Callum McFadzean (left) joins fellow former Shakers Will Aimson, Danny Mayor and Dom Telford in joining former Bury boss Ryan Lowe (right) at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Callum McFadzean after he left League One side Bury.

The 25-year-old is the fourth Bury player to join boss Ryan Lowe, who left to take charge of Argyle after guiding the Shakers to promotion last season.

McFadzean began his career at Sheffield United and also had loan spells with Chesterfield, Burton and Stevenage.

He went on to join Bury and made 49 appearances under Lowe last season as they finished second behind Lincoln.

Details of McFadzean's contract with Plymouth have not been disclosed.

