Jefferson Montero: Swansea City winger faces uncertain future

Jefferson Montero looks unlikely to play for Swansea City again - and his time in British football may also be over.

Swansea are keen to offload Ecuador winger Montero, 29, as they continue to cut costs.

Work permit issues mean Montero is likely to need to join an overseas club.

Montero, who spent the second half of 2018-19 on loan at West Brom, has not returned to Swansea for pre-season.

When asked about Montero's situation, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: "That's going on with the club.

"My focus is just on the boys who are with us at the moment at the training ground. Until I hear differently on Jefferson, that's where my focus will be."

Swansea have allowed Montero to remain in Ecuador as he awaits news on a new work permit, with a decision expected in the next week.

There are concerns that Montero's application will be turned down because he has not played often enough for club or country in the last 12 months.

Should that prove to be the case, Montero's next move must be to an overseas team.

Swansea gave a clue as to their stance on Montero when they issued their squad numbers for 2019-20 over the weekend.

He was omitted alongside Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Borja - three other players Swansea are looking to move for financial reasons.

He has played 84 times for Swansea, scoring twice, and netted once in four appearances at West Brom.

Montero joined Swansea from Mexican club Morelia, and there are suggestions he could return to Mexico this summer.

Swansea, meanwhile, have taken former Tottenham winger Nathan Oduwa on trial.

London-born Oduwa, 23, has played youth football for England and Nigeria.

He did not make a senior appearance at Spurs, but gained first-team experience during loan spells with Rangers, Luton, Colchester and Peterborough.

Oduwa has also played in Slovenia and Denmark, and was most recently with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Hadera.