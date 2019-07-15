Iker Casillas given coaching role at Porto two months after having heart attack

Iker Casillas has made 156 appearances for Porto since joining from Real Madrid in 2015

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been given a role on the club's coaching staff as he continues his recovery from a heart attack suffered two months ago.

The Portuguese side say Casillas' role is to "ensure the connection between the players, the coach and management".

The Spain World Cup winner, 38, suffered "an acute myocardial infarction" during training in May.

"I will try to do my best to help my team-mates," Casillas, who was able to report for pre-season on 1 July, said.

"The manager talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes."

Casillas spent five days in hospital after the heart attack and said at the time he did "not know what the future will be".

The goalkeeper, who moved to Portugal from Real Madrid in 2015, made 31 league appearances last season as Porto finished second in the league.

He made 725 appearances for Real during a 16-year career at Bernabeu Stadium, helping them win three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

He also captained the Spain team who won the World Cup in 2010, as well as successive European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.