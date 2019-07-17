Thomas Verheydt: St Mirren 'blown out water' in bid for Go Ahead striker

Thomas Vernheydt (right) and Go Ahead lost a thrilling promotion play-off final against Waalwijk

St Mirren have been "blown out of the water" in their bid to sign striker Thomas Verheydt, says boss Jim Goodwin.

The former Crawley Town forward, 27, scored 13 goals in 35 games for Dutch second tier side Go Ahead Eagles as they reached the promotion play-offs.

He had held talks with the Scottish Premiership club, but has had late offer from a club in the Netherlands.

"It looks as if it may not happen now," Goodwin said after his side's 1-0 League Cup win over Edinburgh City.

"We felt we were far down the line and made him a good offer, but at the last minute, a club in Holland has come in.

"We'll continue to try, but the big man wants to stay in his home country and his family are settled over there."

St Mirren needed a penalty from midfielder Oan Djorkaeff - signed last week from Nantes - to see off their League Two visitors on Wednesday.

That followed Sunday's opening League Cup group defeat at home to Dunfermline Athletic, after which Goodwin said he wanted to sign "four or five" more players.

"We're trying really, really hard to get players in," he said. "I know the fans will be as frustrated as myself.

"We have identified some really good players, but the problem is, when you do that, you attract the attention of other clubs. All of a sudden, the price becomes very unrealistic. We need to try and be patient."