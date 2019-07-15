Oli McBurnie: Swansea City turn down Sheffield United bid

By Gareth Vincent

BBC Sport Wales

Oli McBurnie
Oli McBurnie is a Scotland international having made his debut in March 2018

Swansea City have rejected a £15m bid for striker Oli McBurnie from Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

Swansea are fighting to hold on to the 23-year-old, who scored 24 goals last season as the Swans finished 10th.

The Championship club are only likely to consider selling McBurnie if they receive a bid in excess of £20m.

McBurnie, who signed a new three-year contract last summer, has not indicated he is likely to agitate for a transfer away from the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's chances of keeping him would be significantly reduced should he express a desire to leave.

Sheffield United broke their transfer record over the weekend as they signed Preston forward Callum Robinson.

McBurnie scored in Swansea's 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Crawley Town on Saturday.

Swansea have already lost one key attacking player this summer having sold Daniel James to Manchester United.

