Ade Azeez: Newport County striker ruled out for six months

Despite leaving the club in January, Ade Azeez was Cambridge United's top scorer in all competitions last season and he did not score a league goal for them after 11 August

Newport County striker Adebayo Azeez has been ruled out for six months with an Achilles tendon tear.

Newport boss Michael Flynn will now look to add a striker to his squad ahead of the start of the season.

Azeez joined the Exiles from Cambridge in January and was injured doing exercise during the off-season.

"It is a big blow for us but we have to look to get another one [a forward] in now," Newport boss Michael Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.