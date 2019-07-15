Aiden McGeady: Sunderland winger signs one-year contract extension

Aiden McGeady scored twice in Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Portsmouth at Wembley last season

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 33-year-old joined the Black Cats from Everton in 2017 and has made 76 appearances so far.

"At the end of last season, I spoke to the manager because I only really saw my future here," he said.

"I spoke to the manager before we knew where we were going to be, whether it was in the Championship or League One."

Sunderland reached the play-off final last season after finishing fifth in the League One table, but were beaten 2-1 by Charlton at Wembley.