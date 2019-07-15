Jamie Fullarton: FC Halifax Town manager leaves National League club

Jamie Fullarton won his last game in charge of FC Halifax Town 2-0 at AFC Fylde on 27 April

FC Halifax Town manager Jamie Fullarton has resigned from his job with the National League club.

The 44-year-old former Notts County boss had been in charge at The Shay since February 2018 and guided them to a 16th-place finish last season.

"FC Halifax Town manager Jamie Fullarton has decided to leave the club with immediate effect," said a statement on the club website.

They hope to appoint a replacement "within the coming days".

The former St Mirren, Crystal Palace and Brentford midfielder lasted only 70 days in his first managerial job with Notts County.

But he was brought in by Halifax after Billy Heath left by mutual consent and oversaw a change from part-time back to full-time football.

Fullarton was in charge for 65 matches, winning 20 and losing 18, with 27 ending in draws.