Joe Maguire: Accrington Stanley sign Fleetwood defender on one-year contract

Joe Maguire in action for Crawley Town
Joe Maguire played 30 games for Crawley last season

Accrington Stanley have signed Fleetwood Town full-back Joe Maguire on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who came through the academy at Liverpool, has agreed a one-year contract with the option of another year.

He joined Fleetwood in January 2017 and spent time on loan with Crawley Town last season.

"Joe is a talented footballer and he has a great left foot," Stanley manager John Coleman told the club website,

"He is someone I looked at when he was at Liverpool but I did not manage to sign him and he went to Fleetwood.

"His career has been stop-start since then and this is a chance for him to kick on."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you