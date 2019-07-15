Joe Maguire: Accrington Stanley sign Fleetwood defender on one-year contract

Joe Maguire played 30 games for Crawley last season

Accrington Stanley have signed Fleetwood Town full-back Joe Maguire on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who came through the academy at Liverpool, has agreed a one-year contract with the option of another year.

He joined Fleetwood in January 2017 and spent time on loan with Crawley Town last season.

"Joe is a talented footballer and he has a great left foot," Stanley manager John Coleman told the club website,

"He is someone I looked at when he was at Liverpool but I did not manage to sign him and he went to Fleetwood.

"His career has been stop-start since then and this is a chance for him to kick on."

