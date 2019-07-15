St Mirren need five more signings - Jim Goodwin after shock Dunfermline defeat

Jim Goodwin was left with food for thought after St Mirren's League Cup opener

Jim Goodwin says St Mirren need to add five new players after seeing his new side slump to defeat by Dunfermline Athletic on his return to the club.

The former Alloa Athletic manager has inherited a squad with only 14 recognised first-team players.

And they were beaten by Championship opponents 3-2 at home in their opening Scottish League Cup group game.

"We're obviously working hard behind the scenes to get more players in," the former St Mirren midfielder said.

"I do believe there is a good quality of player here at the moment, but we are short on numbers, there's no doubt about it."

The Scottish Premiership club have signed Tony Andreu after his release by Coventry City following a loan to Hamilton Academical, fellow midfielder Oan Djorkaeff, previously of Nantes, while back-up goalkeeper Dean Lyness has returned from Raith Rovers.

A deal for Go Ahead Eagles striker Thomas Verheydt is close, but Goodwin realises that more recruits are needed.

"Any Premiership squad needs about 20 bodies," he said. "We've been lucky enough to add Tony Andreu and Djorkaeff and we're close with another couple and hopefully we'll have a bit of news next week, but I think we probably need another four or five."

Goodwin said that the 10 training sessions he has had with the squad since succeeding Oran Kearney meant "we're not the finished article".

It showed as Ryan Dow, Andy Ryan and Tom Beadling found the net for the visitors during the first half at the Simple Digital Arena on Sunday.

Cody Cooke and Danny Mullen pulled goals back after the break, but it was not enough to prevent Stevie Crawford's visitors going top of Group H.

It left the Pars manager feeling quietly confident about avoiding last season's struggle to avoid relegation in the second tier.

"I'm too long in the tooth to guarantee games like that every week, but if we can get the balance right between experience and youthful energy then hopefully there will be more exciting games to come this season," he added.