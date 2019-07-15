Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Tierney, Hibs, Aberdeen, Napoli, Bologna

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal are still to meet Celtic's valuation for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney despite tabling a second offer for the player as it is not in line with the Scottish champions' £25m price tag for the 22-year-old. (The Herald)

Celtic have rejected Arsenal's Scottish record £25m bid for left-back Kieran Tierney, telling the Premier League club they are unhappy with the structure of the deal, which includes add-ons, but the London outfit are expected to return with a third offer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are poised to reject Arsenal's second bid for Kieran Tierney as it not only does not meet the Scottish Champions' £25m valuation of the left-back but is structured on a series of staggered clauses and trigger points, but a deal appears to be inching towards completion as talks between the clubs will continue this week with Italian Serie A club Napoli also monitoring his situation. (Daily Record)

Manager Steven Gerrard believes Rangers have landed the bargain buy of the summer by securing Sweden centre-half Filip Helander for £3m from Serie A club Bologna. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard commended Daniel Candeias' two-goal response to being cut from the club's Europa League squad in their 4-0 friendly win over Marseille but admits he wishes he would get more from the winger on a consistent basis. (Daily Record)

Belgian winger Funso Ojo says he joined Aberdeen instead of Hibernian for £125,000 from Scunthorpe United as he was impressed with Derek McInnes' determination to sign him, revealing that the Dons manager offered to come collect him in the middle of the night while he was in Edinburgh. (Scottish Sun)