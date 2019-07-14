San Antonio 0-1 Cardiff City: Josh Murphy gives Bluebirds opening tour win

Goalkeeper Joe Day took over from Neil Etheridge in goal for Cardiff in the second half

Josh Murphy's second-half penalty gave Cardiff City a winning start to their pre-season tour of North America against San Antonio at Toyota Field.

The winger was brought down by goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi and stepped up to send the stopper the wrong way.

New Cardiff signings Curtis Nelson and Will Vaulks started the game, with ex-Newport keeper Joe Day coming on after the break.

New Mexico United are Cardiff's next opponents on 19 July in Albuquerque.

The Bluebirds will then head to Canada and finish their three-match tour by meeting La Liga side Real Valladolid in Edmonton.

San Antonio FC: Viscosi (Batrouni 81'), Greene (Eboussi 46'), Yaro (Fenwick 46'), Ackon, Pecka (Price 46'), Bryant (Lahoud 46'), Parano (Castillo 46'), Barmby (Gallegos 43'), Gomez (Restrepo 46'), Guzman (Perez 46'), Forbes (Bacho 46') (Lincon 81').

Cardiff City: Etheridge (Day 46'), Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett (Cunningham 46'), Nelson (Bolger 70'), Vaulks (Damour 55'), De Cordova-Reid (Waite 70'), Mendez-Laing (Ward 52'), Murphy (Brown 74'), Zohore (Coxe 67').