Quiz: Can you name Celtic's European scorers last season?

Celtic's 21 goals in Europe last season were shared by nine players
Champions League first qualifying round: Celtic v FK Sarajevo
Venue: Celtic Park Date: 17 July Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Celtic are on course to clear the opening hurdle of Champions League qualifying with a 3-1 lead to take into Wednesday's second leg at home to FK Sarajevo.

The Scottish champions failed to make the group stage last season for the first time in three years, dropping into the Europa League, where they reached the round of 32.

In total, Celtic scored 21 goals in Europe last season - but can you name the nine players they were shared around? You have three minutes...

Can you name Celtic's European scorers last season?

