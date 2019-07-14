Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Celtic, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all trying to sign Scotland midfielder James Morrison, who is available on a free from West Bromwich Albion. (Sky Sports)

Winger James Forrest, 28, is ready to pledge the rest of his career to Celtic by extending his contract which still has two years to run. (Sun)

Celtic are still hopeful of persuading 16-year-old defender Liam Morrison to sign a professional contract with the Scottish champions despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Sunday Herald, subscription required)

Scotland captain and Liverpool ful-back Andy Robertson has undergone hand surgery after an insect bite became infected. (Scotland on Sunday, print edition)

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom has bemoaned his side's lack of cutting edge after they were held 1-1 by League Two Stirling Albion in their Betfred Cup opener. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Kilmarnock assistant Massimo Donati says he and manager Angelo Alessio aim to introduce a more expansive style of play at the club, while keeping the winning mindset instilled by previous boss Steve Clarke. (Maily on Sunday, print edition)

Aberdeen summer signing Jon Gallagher was sold on a switch to Pittodrie by advice from Dons icons Bobby Clark and Stephen Glass in America. (Sunday Mail)