Kieran Tierney: Arsenal make improved bid of £25m for Celtic full-back

Arsenal have approached Celtic with an improved bid in the region of £25m for defender Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish champions knocked back an initial offer of £15 million from the English club last month.

If the deal goes through Tierney, 22, would become the most expensive player in Scottish football history.

The left-back, also linked with Napoli, is recovering from a double hernia operation after being restricted to nine appearances this year.

His £25m move would top the £19.7m Scottish transfer record of Moussa Dembele's switch from Celtic to Lyon in summer 2018.

Scotland international Tierney has won four league tites, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups after coming through the Celtic youth system.