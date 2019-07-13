Mike van der Hoorn: Swansea want defender on long-term deal

Mike van der Hoorn was linked with Aston Villa last season

Swansea City have opened contract talks with Mike van der Hoorn, but he is in no rush to sort out his future.

The 26-year-old defender's current Swansea deal expires in the summer of 2020.

The Championship club want to tie van der Hoorn to a new long-term agreement.

"There have been some talks, but nothing has been put on paper. We are not rushing anything," said ex- Netherlands Under-21 international van der Hoorn.

"There is some chatting about it but it's a very low level now. For Swansea and for me it's an important period coming up.

"We will just see how things go, see how the selection turns out to be in the new season and go from there."

Van der Hoorn signed a three-year contract when he joined Swansea from Ajax in 2016 and the club triggered a one-year extension in April.

Van der Hoorn was one of Swansea's most consistent players in 2018-19, when his form saw him linked with a move to Aston Villa.

When asked whether he would like to extend his stay in Wales, van der Hoorn said: "It's an option no doubt, but for me it's an important period in my career.

"I am 26. For me it's about what's the best deal for me. So far I am still here. I am part of the team and part of the plans.

"For me it's just about getting my head on Swansea because that's where I am and that's where my contract is. That's where I am thinking about."

Van der Hoorn played 62 minutes as Swansea continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 victory at Crawley Town on Saturday.

He says manager Steve Cooper has made a positive impact since succeeding Graham Potter.

"He has been positive so far," added Van der Hoorn.

"He really wants to build on what we did last year.

"I think we still play almost the same way. Of course he has different views, but it's not like we have to change the whole system around. He wants the same thing with his own marks on it."