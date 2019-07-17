Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Ballymena United19:45Malmö FF
Venue: The Ballymena Showgrounds

Europa League: Ballymena United v Malmö FF (Thu)

Bui Egilsson and Declan Carville in action during Ballymena's 2-0 home win over NSI Runavik in the preliminary qualifying round
Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin says the Irish Premiership side do not want to be on the end of an "embarrassing" aggregate scoreline against Malmo.

United lost 7-0 last week and will host the Swedish outfit in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie at Warden Street on Thursday.

"We'll give it everything and try to give a good account of ourselves.

"We'll do our best to get as much out of it as we can to build our fitness in preparation for the new season."

"We don't want it to get embarrassing," said Ervin.

The Sky Blues defender has played in European club competition with former club Linfield, as well as Ballymena, and believes Malmo are among "the best and most prolific" teams that he has faced.

"I've been involved in a couple of games where we were losing 3-0 or 4-0 and our opponents took their foot off the gas but Malmo never let up - they showed us a lot of respect and kept going and going.

"Even in the 87th minute when they were winning 7-0 their manager Uwe Rosler was out shouting instructions to his players to keep going."

David Jeffrey's side received sustained applause from the home supporters as they came off the pitch last week, a gesture appreciated by the Braidmen.

"It was a lovely gesture from the home fans. I had never experienced that before," added the Ballymena skipper.

The winner of the tie will face either NK Domzale of Slovenia or Balzan FC of Malta in the second qualifying round, with the Slovenians enjoying a 4-3 advantage after the first leg in Malta.

