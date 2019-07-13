Sinisa Mihajlovic: Bologna boss vows to recover from leukaemia

Sinisa Mihajlovic is managing Bologna for a second spell

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic vowed to "win this battle" as he announced he will receive treatment for leukaemia.

The 50-year-old, who took charge of the club in January, said his illness was detected before pre-season started.

The former Yugoslavia international defender will remain in charge of the Serie A club while he has treatment.

"I have cried a lot on these days, but I don't like it when someone comes and pities me," Mihajlovic said. "It will take time but I'll recover."

At a news conference at the club's headquarters, he added: "I always play to win, both in football and in life. I'll defeat leukaemia."

'A man who never gives up'

Mihajlovic represented clubs including Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan during his playing career.

Upon news of his illness breaking, Inter tweeted: "Come on Sinisa, Inter are by your side in this battle."

Mihajlovic managed Bologna during the 2008-09 season and has since taken charge of Catania, Fiorentina, the Serbia national team, Sampdoria, Milan, Torino and Sporting Lisbon, before returning to Bologna.

The club's president Joey Saputo said: "I know Sinisa Mihajlovic well and I know that he is a man who never gives up. Of course, the news of his illness has shocked us.

"I want to let it be known that my thoughts and those of my family are with Sinisa and his loved ones. Mihajlovic is and will remain Bologna's coach. But professional issues are of secondary importance here.

"Sinisa has an important battle to win, and in me, Bologna and the whole city - a city that loves him - he can be sure to find allies ready to fight alongside him."