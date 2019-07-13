Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Peterhead v Cove Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 15HooperSubstituted forStevensonat 19'minutes
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 99Lyle
- 11Smith
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 5Dunlop
- 7Stevenson
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 21Henderson
- 33Gibson
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Yule
- 4Ross
- 5Kelly
- 3Milne
- 7Park
- 6Scully
- 10Brown
- 11Masson
- 8Burnett
- 9MegginsonSubstituted forMilneat 17'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Macleod
- 14Milne
- 15Wood
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Cove Rangers 1. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Leitch with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Milne.
Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jamie Stevenson replaces Scott Hooper because of an injury.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Connor Scully.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Cameron Milne replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Hooper (Peterhead).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jason Brown (Peterhead) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.