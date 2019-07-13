Scottish League Cup - Group B
Ross County2Montrose0

Ross County v Montrose

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Lindsay
  • 23Chalmers
  • 20Spittal
  • 27Stewart
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 9Mckay
  • 11Vigurs
  • 12Grivosti
  • 22Power
  • 24Paton
  • 41Dixon-Hodge

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 19Callaghan
  • 22Cregg
  • 20LyonsBooked at 19mins
  • 11Milne
  • 24Skelly

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 6Masson
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Booking

Blair Lyons (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 2, Montrose 0. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers.

Attempt missed. Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Montrose 0. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Lindsay.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
