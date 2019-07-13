Scottish League Cup - Group D
Raith Rovers0Dundee1

Raith Rovers v Dundee

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 16McKay
  • 4Davidson
  • 5Mendy
  • 3MacDonald
  • 15Spencer
  • 8HendryBooked at 18mins
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Vitoria
  • 9Allan
  • 22Bowie

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 6Benedictus
  • 11Anderson
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 4Ness
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 5Forster
  • 12Ferrie
  • 15Curran
  • 19Robertson
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Mulligan
  • 31Cunningham
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Josh Todd (Dundee).

Joao Pereira Vitoria (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 1. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Munro.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers).

Josh Meekings (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

