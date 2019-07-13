Scottish League Cup - Group H
East Kilbride0Albion0

East Kilbride v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

East Kilbride

  • 1Martin
  • 6Reid
  • 4Cairns
  • 5Brownlie
  • 2Stevenson
  • 8Holmes
  • 11Woods
  • 7Brady
  • 3Bell
  • 10Kavanagh
  • 9Paton

Substitutes

  • 12Sinnamon
  • 14Coll
  • 15Winter
  • 16Weir
  • 17MacPherson
  • 25Kean

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Krones
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 8FotheringhamBooked at 10mins
  • 6Morena
  • 11Stewart
  • 9East
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Phillips
  • 16Fagan
  • 17Potts
  • 18Gordon
  • 19Fee
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruari Paton (East Kilbride).

Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Kavanagh (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Craig Reid (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

