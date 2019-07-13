Scottish League Cup - Group G
Falkirk0Livingston0

Falkirk v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 7ConnollyBooked at 6mins
  • 8McShane
  • 12Tidser
  • 11MacLean
  • 18Sammon
  • 21Telfer

Substitutes

  • 10Johnstone
  • 15Toshney
  • 31Mutch

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 21McMillan
  • 15Pepe
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5Lamie
  • 7Jacobs
  • 6Bartley
  • 17Robinson
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 12Blues
  • 16Crawford
  • 18Miller
  • 20Souda
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Michael Tidser (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Jack McMillan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Booking

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

Ricki Lamie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you